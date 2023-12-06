Shah Rukh khan to Dwayne Johnson: 6 top richest actors in the world

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to be named among with six American actors in the richest actors in the world list.

Let's dive into the world's wealthiest actors, shining light on their financial success, professional accomplishments, and how they have accumulated their fortunes.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is a well-known American figure in the entertainment industry who works as an actor, writer, producer, and director. His net worth of $1 billion demonstrates his financial achievement, placing him as one of the most successful African American entertainment moguls in the industry.

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld is a well-known American actor, comedian, and producer who rose to prominence on the hit sitcom 'Seinfeld'. The 69-year-old has a net worth of $950 million, making him the world's second wealthiest actor.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock', is an American actor and former professional wrestler best known for his roles in 'Moana', 'Jumanji', and 'Fast and Furious'. He is a successful producer with his company, Seven Bucks Productions, and has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

Shah Rukh Khan

Known as the 'King of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan has a successful career in films and various business ventures. His net worth is $730 Million.

Tom Cruise

With a long-standing career in Hollywood, Cruise has been a highly bankable actor and producer. His net worth is $600 Million.

George Clooney

Apart from his acting career, Clooney's wealth largely comes from his successful tequila company and endorsements. His $500 Million net worth makes him the sixth richest actor in the world.