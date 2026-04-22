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Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's Film 'Anjaam' Turns 32 Years: THIS Top Actor Rejected The Movie
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's film 'Anjaam' has completed 32 years. The film released on April 22, 1994. Director Rahul Ravail's psychological thriller had no main hero, and SRK wasn't even the first choice for the role
A psychological thriller film, Anjaam
Shah Rukh Khan's third film in a villain role
Did you know 'Anjaam' was Shah Rukh Khan's third film in a villainous role? Before this, he played negative characters in 'Baazigar' and 'Darr'. He even won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for his performance in 'Anjaam'.
Anil Kapoor rejected the film
SRK-Madhuri's first film
What was the budget of the film Anjaam
Anjaam's songs were a hit
The songs from 'Anjaam', like 'Badi Mushkil Hai Khoya Mera Dil Hai' and 'Chane Ke Khet Mein', became very popular. Fun fact: the song 'Badi Mushkil Hai' was originally written for the film 'Dil', but director Inder Kumar rejected it. Shah Rukh Khan has since bought the rights to 'Anjaam' under his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.
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