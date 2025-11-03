- Home
King Star Cast Net Worth: Shah Rukh was seen in a totally different look in the teaser. King Khan's new look was really liked by the fans. Director Siddharth Anand's film, with a budget of 200 crores, will be released in 2026
Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth
Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead in King, a Red Chillies Entertainment film. The teaser was a big hit. We're revealing the cast's net worth. SRK himself is worth 12,490 crores.
Deepika Padukone's Net Worth
Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a special role in the movie King. Talking about her wealth, she is the owner of 500 crores.
How much is Abhishek Bachchan worth
Abhishek Bachchan is playing the villain's role in Shah Rukh Khan's movie King. According to reports, Junior B owns property worth 280 crores.
What is Suhana Khan's net worth
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also a part of the movie King. This is the first film for the father-daughter duo together. Suhana is the owner of assets worth 20 crores.
Anil Kapoor's Wealth
Anil Kapoor will also be seen playing an important role in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Talking about Anil's property, he is the owner of 134 crores.
How much is Jackie Shroff worth
Jackie Shroff will also appear in director Siddharth Anand's film King. According to reports, Jackie has assets worth 400 crores.
Arshad Warsi's Net Worth
After Jolly LLB 3, Arshad Warsi is ready to rock the box office again. He is also a part of the movie King. He has assets worth 341 crores.
How much is Rani Mukerji worth
Rani Mukerji is also going to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's movie King. Rani, who is seen less on screen now, has assets worth 206 crores.
Raghav Juyal's Net Worth
After Aryan Khan's web series, Raghav Juyal will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King. According to reports, Raghav owns assets worth 33 crores.
How much is Akshaye Oberoi worth
Akshaye Oberoi is also working in the most awaited film King. According to reports, Akshaye is the owner of assets worth 48 crores.