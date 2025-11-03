- Home
- Entertainment
- Shah Rukh Khan's King To Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Top 10 Big Budget Films Releasing in 2026
Shah Rukh Khan's King To Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Top 10 Big Budget Films Releasing in 2026
The upcoming films of 2026 include many that have seen the makers spend a lot of money. Learn about the 10 most expensive upcoming films, two of which cost more than the total gross of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' in India (approximately ₹610 crore)
King
Budget: Around Rs 200 crore
Release Date: 2026 (date yet to be announced)
Director: Siddharth Anand
Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan
Genre: Action Thriller
Ramayana: Part 1
Budget: Approximately Rs 800-900 crore
Release Date: Diwali 2026
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol
Genre: Mythological Epic Drama
Love and War
Budget: Around Rs 200 crore
Release date: August 14, 2026
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
Genre: Romantic Drama
AA22XA6 (Working Title, Telugu)
Budget: Around Rs 800 crore
Release Date: 2026 (date not yet confirmed)
Director: Atlee Kumar
Star Cast: Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone
Genre: Action-Adventure Science Fiction
Dragon (Telugu)
Budget: Approximately Rs 500-600 crore
Release Date: 2026 (date not yet confirmed)
Director: Prashant Neel
Star Cast: Jr NTR, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas and Anil Kapoor
Genre: Action-Crime Drama
Haunted House
Budget: Around Rs 300 crore
Release Date: 2026 (date not yet confirmed)
Director: Priyadarshan
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Vamika Gabbi
Genre: Horror Comedy
Toxic (Kannada)
Budget: Around Rs 300 crore
Release date: March 19, 2026
Director: Geetu Mohandas
Star Cast: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi.
Genre: Period Gangster Drama
8. The Paradise (Telugu)
Budget: Approximately Rs 150 crore
Release date: March 26, 2026
Director: Srikanth Odela
Star Cast: Nani and Sonali Kulkarni
Genre: Action-adventure drama
Jailer 2 (Tamil)
Budget: Approximately Rs 150 crore
Release Date: 2026 (date not confirmed)
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
Star Cast: Rajinikanth
Genre: Action-Thriller
Parasakthi (Tamil)
Budget: Approximately Rs 150-250 crore
Release date: January 14, 2026
Director: Sudha Kongara
Star Cast: Ravi Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa, Srileela, Rana Daggubati and Abbas.
Genre: Political Period Drama