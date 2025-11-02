- Home
- Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: SRK's Manager Pooja Dadlani Share Birthday; Know Their Age Gap
Shahrukh Khan Puja Dadlani Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani both have their birthdays on November 2. When Shah Rukh turned 60 in 2025, Pooja turned 42
Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Birthday With Pooja Dadlani
Shahrukh Khan Puja Dadlani Birthday: While fans worldwide celebrate King Khan's 60th birthday, his most honest friend and manager, Pooja Dadlani, is also celebrating her birthday.
Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Dadlani
King Khan and his long-time manager Pooja Dadlani share a special bond. Interestingly, they both have their birthday on November 2! It's a day of double joy for them.
Pooja Dadlani For SRK
From managing SRK's brand deals to being a link for Red Chillies Entertainment, Pooja is often called the "backbone" of Shah Rukh Khan's professional world.
Close Friends
A bond beyond work. Pooja has been SRK's manager for over a decade. She joined his team in 2012 and has been an integral part of his personal and professional life since.
Family Friend
Pooja is often seen celebrating with SRK's family. She has a great bond with Gauri, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, often sharing heartfelt posts and unseen moments online.