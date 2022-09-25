Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY VIRAL video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, Pawan Singh's first-night dance in bridal wear is a must WATCH

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    The Bhojpuri video song 'Kewadiya Ke Pala Satake' from the movie Sarkar Raj highlights Monalisa's bold dancing and appearance. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in Bhojpuri's film industry is Monalisa. She remains in the limelight because of her stunning sense of style. She uses social media frequently. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Actor Monalisa is a prominent name in the film and television worlds. After having worked in movies across languages, including Hindi, Monalisa gained popularity in the Hindi television industry since she appeared in ‘Nazar’ and its sequel, ‘Nazar 2’. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    However, Monalisa’s popularity lies largely in the Bhojpuri film industry, where she predominantly works. With 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa enjoys quite a fandom of her own.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's admirers like the bold images and videos she provides every day. Her previous song with Pawan Singh is currently making a comeback.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song highlights Monalisa's daring dancing and appearance. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. On YouTube, the song has 68k likes and 18,834,233 views to date. There are several fan comments on this video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has dismantled the allure of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films in addition to Bhojpuri films. She has made several Hindi television serials.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She debuted on Salman Khan's reality series Bigg Boss, where the audience well-liked her Hindi singing skills. Monalisa has dismantled the allure of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films in addition to Bhojpuri films.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She has made several Hindi television serials. She participated in Bigg Boss with Salman Khan, where her Hindi belt gained popularity with the audience. Also Read: BUSTY PICTURES: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa flaunts curves in floral saree

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa usually gains admirers thanks to her bold and sensual looks. She is quite active on social media. Her most recent video, in which she can be seen dancing passionately to the song "What The luck" by Mika Singh, has been going viral on social media. Also Read: Sexy Bhojpuri video: Namrata Malla dances wearing deep neck choli

