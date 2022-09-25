SEXY VIRAL video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, Pawan Singh's first-night dance in bridal wear is a must WATCH

The Bhojpuri video song 'Kewadiya Ke Pala Satake' from the movie Sarkar Raj highlights Monalisa's bold dancing and appearance. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements.

One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in Bhojpuri's film industry is Monalisa. She remains in the limelight because of her stunning sense of style. She uses social media frequently.



Actor Monalisa is a prominent name in the film and television worlds. After having worked in movies across languages, including Hindi, Monalisa gained popularity in the Hindi television industry since she appeared in ‘Nazar’ and its sequel, ‘Nazar 2’. (WATCH VIDEO)

However, Monalisa’s popularity lies largely in the Bhojpuri film industry, where she predominantly works. With 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa enjoys quite a fandom of her own.

Monalisa's admirers like the bold images and videos she provides every day. Her previous song with Pawan Singh is currently making a comeback.



The song highlights Monalisa's daring dancing and appearance. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. On YouTube, the song has 68k likes and 18,834,233 views to date. There are several fan comments on this video.



Monalisa has dismantled the allure of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films in addition to Bhojpuri films. She has made several Hindi television serials.

She has made several Hindi television serials. She participated in Bigg Boss with Salman Khan, where her Hindi belt gained popularity with the audience.

