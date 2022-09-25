Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy Bhojpuri video: Namrata Malla dances wearing deep neck choli

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Wearing a deep neck blouse that shows off her cleavage, Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has once again put up a new video on her social media. In this, the actor is seen dancing to Pawan Singh and her recently released song ‘Laal Ghaghra’.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Fans of Namrata Malla cannot get enough of the Bhojpuri actor and the posts she shares on her social media handles. From dance videos to pictures and interesting reels, Namrata never misses out on a chance to flaunt her hot body in front of the camera. Not only does she show off her toned figure but also makes it a point to flaunt how an amazing dancer she is!

    Check out her latest video here.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Looks like Namrata Malla is still hungover with the latest music video release. Namrata and popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who is famous across the country for his song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’, collaborated for a music video.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Pawan Singh and Namrata Malla paired up for a new song, titled ‘Laal Ghaghra’. In the video, the two shared scintillating chemistry that has become a hit with the audience. It is on the very song that the actor posted a new reel.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Wearing a red blouse with a plunging neckline, Namrata Malla did some sensuous moves for the camera. She paired her choli with a contrasting yellow ghaghra as she did some latke-jhatke on the song.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Since the time Pawan Singh ad Namrata Malla’s ‘Laal Ghaghra’ song has released, fans of the Bhojpuri stars have gone berserk. The video has become viral on social media while at the same time, the song has become a hit with Bhojpuri music listeners. It has also become a favourite at parties. ‘Laal Ghaghra’ has been sung by Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj, and features Namrata Malla in the video.

