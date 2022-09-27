Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Fans are amazed to see the romantic dance of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in this song, Othlali Me Roti Bor Ke, from the movie Tridev.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most charismatic couples in the Bhojpuri business is Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, the superstars of the genre. On social media, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs continue to become popular.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A song from "Othlali Me Roti Bor Ke" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. The song is from the hit Bhojpuri film Tridev and sung by Pawan Singh and written by Manoj Matalbi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. 109,531,220 people have seen the video as of right now. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is spreading like wildfire. Both Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have enormous fan bases. Fans love watching this couple together. Also Read: SEXY VIRAL video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, Pawan Singh's first-night dance in bridal wear

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This Bhojpuri couple's fans love seeing them together. They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing. Also Read: SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh turns rapper; her song goes viral-WATCH NOW

