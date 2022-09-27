SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri video: Fans are amazed to see the romantic dance of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in this song, Othlali Me Roti Bor Ke, from the movie Tridev.



One of the most charismatic couples in the Bhojpuri business is Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, the superstars of the genre. On social media, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs continue to become popular.

A song from "Othlali Me Roti Bor Ke" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. The song is from the hit Bhojpuri film Tridev and sung by Pawan Singh and written by Manoj Matalbi.

Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. 109,531,220 people have seen the video as of right now.



The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much.

This song is spreading like wildfire. Both Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have enormous fan bases. Fans love watching this couple together. Also Read: SEXY VIRAL video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, Pawan Singh's first-night dance in bridal wear

