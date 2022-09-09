Sexy video and pictures: Ameesha Patel looks drool-worthy in tiny bikini

Actor Ameesha Patel, who is presently vacationing in Bahrain, has shared new videos and images that show her donning a sexy bikini. The actor, once again, has single-handedly helped in raising the temperature with her sizzling images wherein she puts her cleavage on display.

Actor Ameesha Patel has once again set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures and videos. Ameesha, popular for films such as ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ and ‘Gadar’, has gone from being a Bollywood bubbly and charming actor to becoming one of the hottest stars of the film industry. She is an actor who never misses out on an opportunity to flaunt her bikini body. More than pictures, Ameesha shares sexy reels and videos of herself in which she is seen showing off her cleavage.

Going by her ritual of posting hot and sizzling images and videos, actor Ameesha Patel put up a recent post on her Instagram handle that is nothing but drool-worthy.

In the pictures, Ameesha Patel is seen in a tiny bikini while putting her cleavage on display. She accessorised the look with delicate chains that added more glam.

The reels that Ameesha Patel shared on her social media are from her vacation in Bahrain. And going by the looks of it, Ameesha is having quite a ball of a time.

"BAHRAIN… and earlier this morning 💙💙💙❤️❤️💋💋💋🇧🇭🇧🇭🇧🇭," wrote Ameesha Patel in the caption. The post, since the time it was shared, has garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, an old interview of actor Bipasha Basu has resurfaced wherein she made a comment about Ameesha Patel, saying she is “too petite and small”. Bipasha had said while talking about Ameesha doing a film like ‘Jism’.

