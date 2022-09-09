Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy video and pictures: Ameesha Patel looks drool-worthy in tiny bikini

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 9:31 PM IST

    Actor Ameesha Patel, who is presently vacationing in Bahrain, has shared new videos and images that show her donning a sexy bikini. The actor, once again, has single-handedly helped in raising the temperature with her sizzling images wherein she puts her cleavage on display.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Actor Ameesha Patel has once again set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures and videos. Ameesha, popular for films such as ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ and ‘Gadar’, has gone from being a Bollywood bubbly and charming actor to becoming one of the hottest stars of the film industry. She is an actor who never misses out on an opportunity to flaunt her bikini body. More than pictures, Ameesha shares sexy reels and videos of herself in which she is seen showing off her cleavage.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Going by her ritual of posting hot and sizzling images and videos, actor Ameesha Patel put up a recent post on her Instagram handle that is nothing but drool-worthy.

    ALSO READ: Despite court's order, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    In the pictures, Ameesha Patel is seen in a tiny bikini while putting her cleavage on display. She accessorised the look with delicate chains that added more glam.

    ALSO READ: All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    The reels that Ameesha Patel shared on her social media are from her vacation in Bahrain. And going by the looks of it, Ameesha is having quite a ball of a time.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    "BAHRAIN… and earlier this morning 💙💙💙❤️❤️💋💋💋🇧🇭🇧🇭🇧🇭," wrote Ameesha Patel in the caption. The post, since the time it was shared, has garnered thousands of likes and comments.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Meanwhile, an old interview of actor Bipasha Basu has resurfaced wherein she made a comment about Ameesha Patel, saying she is “too petite and small”. Bipasha had said while talking about Ameesha doing a film like ‘Jism’.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    The old interview is from filmmaker Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Bipasha Basu, in 2005, appeared as a guest along with actor Lata Dutta. Karan was talking to her about an interview with Ameesha where she said that she would not do a film like Jism. 

    Responding to this, Bipasha Basu said that Ameesha Patel could not do a film like Jism because of her body. “Ameesha doesn't have the physical attributes to carry out a Jism, to be very honest. (Lara laughs). You need a woman, a full package for the role. She's too petite, too small. Her whole is wrong, she would not fit a Jism,” said Bipasha in the video.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II visit on sets of Marudhanayagam drb

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit on sets of 'Marudhanayagam'

    Honey Singh Shalini Talwar to Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022 drb

    Honey Singh-Shalini to Dhanush-Aishwarya, 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022

    Video and Pictures Bipasha Basu enjoys her Shaad ceremony in pink saree RBA

    Video and Pictures: Bipasha Basu enjoys her ‘Shaad' ceremony (Bengali Baby Shower), in pink saree

    Brahmastra Part One Shiva Review Stunning VFX brilliant cast but weak storyline drb

    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

    Recent Stories

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    football PSG star Neymar reveals teammate Lionel Messi now 'feels at home'; hopes they can overcome challenges snt

    PSG star Neymar reveals Lionel Messi now 'feels at home'; hopes they can overcome challenges

    Despite court order Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers drb

    Despite court's order, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers

    Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death snt

    Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death?

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's BOLD bedroom romance song goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's BOLD bedroom song goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon