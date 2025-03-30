When Amitabh Bachchan scolds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in front of media: 'Stop behaving like Aradhya..' [WATCH]

Read Full Article

A throwback video featuring Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has surfaced online, capturing a playful moment between the two. In the clip, Amitabh is seen dressed in a blue suit, while Aishwarya wears a cream-colored dress. During an event, Aishwarya excitedly hugs Amitabh and exclaims, "They are the best!" However, Amitabh, appearing a bit serious, responds, "Stop behaving like Aaradhya," referring to Aishwarya’s playful behavior.

The moment quickly turns lighter when Aishwarya pulls Amitabh's cheeks and cheekily responds, "So in this case, I can definitely do this." This comment makes Amitabh laugh, and the two share a lighthearted moment, showcasing their fun and warm bond. Despite the brief scolding, the video reflects the playful and loving relationship between them.

Since the video surfaced online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been trolled by users. One commented, "Aishwarya is very artificial. I hate her fake smile," while another remarked, "Big B looks quite angry, but he can't show it on camera." Some users criticized her behavior, while others found the moment amusing. Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh's son, on April 20, 2007. Despite the trolling, Aishwarya has continued to remain a prominent figure in Bollywood, maintaining her grace and poise. The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans and critics voicing their opinions.

