Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite court's order, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 8:19 PM IST

    Helmed by Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in the theatres on Friday, September 9. Starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film leaked on Tamilrockers, hours after its release, reportedly. Recently, the Delhi high court issued an order banning a total of 18 notorious torrent sites from uploading or streaming the film.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, hit the theatres on Friday. One of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022, the film has been receiving a mixed response from the audience. While some people are liking the film, especially its VFX, others have called it a fantasy film for kids.

    In the meantime, reports have started doing rounds that Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has leaked on notorious torrent sites, including Tamilrockers. This comes in hours after the film had its worldwide release on Friday.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Made on a huge budget of Rs 410 crores, Brahmastra has reportedly been leaked on HD quality on many piracy sites. It is now being said that due to the online leak of the film, its box office collection may be affected badly in the coming few days. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film is available in HD print on sites such as TamilRockers, Movierules, Filmyzilla, 123 Movies, Torrent and Telegram.

    ALSO READ: 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Recently, the makers of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against piracy sites in connection with the online leak of the film. While giving its verdict in this regard, the court banned a total of 18 piracy sites. While the order did bring some relief to the makers, the film did become a victim of piracy.

    ALSO READ: All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    This is not the first time a film has leaked online like this. Earlier, Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Akshay Kumar's ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Shamshera’ had also become victims of online leaks.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Talking about ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, the Ayan Mukerji film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo role.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II visit on sets of Marudhanayagam drb

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit on sets of 'Marudhanayagam'

    Honey Singh Shalini Talwar to Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022 drb

    Honey Singh-Shalini to Dhanush-Aishwarya, 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022

    Video and Pictures Bipasha Basu enjoys her Shaad ceremony in pink saree RBA

    Video and Pictures: Bipasha Basu enjoys her ‘Shaad' ceremony (Bengali Baby Shower), in pink saree

    Brahmastra Part One Shiva Review Stunning VFX brilliant cast but weak storyline drb

    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

    Recent Stories

    Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death snt

    Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death?

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's BOLD bedroom romance song goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's BOLD bedroom song goes viral (WATCH)

    Charles III to be formally proclaimed King on September 10; Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19 - adt

    Charles III to be formally proclaimed King on September 10; Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Gogra Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon