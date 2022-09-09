Despite court's order, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in the theatres on Friday, September 9. Starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film leaked on Tamilrockers, hours after its release, reportedly. Recently, the Delhi high court issued an order banning a total of 18 notorious torrent sites from uploading or streaming the film.

Image: Official film poster

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, hit the theatres on Friday. One of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022, the film has been receiving a mixed response from the audience. While some people are liking the film, especially its VFX, others have called it a fantasy film for kids. In the meantime, reports have started doing rounds that Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has leaked on notorious torrent sites, including Tamilrockers. This comes in hours after the film had its worldwide release on Friday.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Made on a huge budget of Rs 410 crores, Brahmastra has reportedly been leaked on HD quality on many piracy sites. It is now being said that due to the online leak of the film, its box office collection may be affected badly in the coming few days. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film is available in HD print on sites such as TamilRockers, Movierules, Filmyzilla, 123 Movies, Torrent and Telegram. ALSO READ: 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Recently, the makers of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against piracy sites in connection with the online leak of the film. While giving its verdict in this regard, the court banned a total of 18 piracy sites. While the order did bring some relief to the makers, the film did become a victim of piracy. ALSO READ: All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

This is not the first time a film has leaked online like this. Earlier, Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Akshay Kumar's ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Shamshera’ had also become victims of online leaks.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram