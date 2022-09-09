All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

If media reports are to be believed, ‘Salaar’ director Prashanth Neel is not happy with the film’s lead star, Prabhas. Continue reading the article to find out details on what has been cooking between the two. Meanwhile, the film will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023.

One of the highly anticipated films of the coming year, 2023, is Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar’, helmed by Prashanth Neel. So far only the poster of this film has come out, showing Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. While the audience is waiting for the film’s release, there are reports that claim all is not well between Prabhas and the film’s director. It is being claimed Prashant Neel is reportedly angry with Prabhas.

'Salaar' is an action film produced by Vijay Kirgandur under the Hombale Films banner. Prabhas will be seen in a new avatar in this film. A lot of work has been done on Prabhas’s look for the film. But Prashant Neel is reportedly not happy with Prabhas. 'Darling' star Prabhas is working on several projects along with 'Salaar' and due to this, there is a constant change in Prabhas's look which is not being liked by the film’s director. However, there has been no response from the director and the actor on these reports so far.

'Salaar', a pan-India release, will be an action-drama film. It is claimed that the film will have the same powerful dialogues along with high-octane action sequences. The audience is also excited since ‘Salaar’ is being directed by ‘KGF’ franchise’s director. At the same time, there are reports that both films might have some sort of connection between them. However, neither of these has officially been confirmed by the makers.

Apart from Prabhas, ‘Salaar’ will also star actor Shruti Haasan in the lead role. Actors Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen playing important roles. The film will release next year on September 28.

‘Salaar’ will mark the first collaboration between Prashant Neel and Prabhas. Though the film is far from completion, high bets have already been placed with the audience expecting the film to show some firecrackers at the box office.