SEXY Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts voluptuous body, toned legs in Las Vegas

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards and 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala in Las Vegas recently.

Image Credit: Getty Images

While Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo continues to face the music for his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, his lady love Georgina Rodriguez has been busy spending her time in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old model charmed her fans recently in Sin City as she flaunted her voluptuous body in stunning gowns at the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala and the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Also read: Is wedding on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Portugal icon gives ultimate response

Image Credit: Getty Images

At the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala on November 16, Georgina Rodriguez, put on a very busty display in a stunning embellished ice-blue gown, which featured a thigh-high split allowing her to flash her toned legs.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In the dazzling dress with a corseted midsection that properly nipped her in at the waist, Georgina exuded confidence. The reality actress accessorised her ensemble with various diamond jewellery, including stunning drop earrings, and added inches to her height with strappy silver heels. Also see: Sexy pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez mesmerised in shades of blue

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's lady love, Georgina Rodriguez, looked in her element as she showcased her incredible figure while posing up a storm for the cameras.

Image Credit: Getty Images

At the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, held at the Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, Georgina Rodriguez put up a very leggy display in a shimmering chocolate brown gown with a daring thigh-high split. Also read: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez oozed confidence in the sparkling bardot gown, accessorised with a pair of nude strappy heels. Ronaldo's partner added some sparkle to her look with two stunning rings and a set of diamond drop earrings that were visible through the backs of her straight raven hair.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez chose a bronzed cosmetics look that emphasised her natural features and was paired with a nude lip. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored brings back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews

Image Credit: Getty Images

At the Latin Grammy Awards this year, Georgina Rodriguez delivered one of the gramophones along with Luísa Sonza. The Argentinian model dazzled in a sky blue velvet gown with sleeves that turned into gloves.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez accessorised her look with a sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings, as she charmed her followers in the body-hugging gown that flaunted her voluptuous body. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her curves in gym wear

Image Credit: Getty Images