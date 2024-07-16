Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys beach vacay in Spain

    At the age of 50, Malaika Arora donned a printed bikini as she enjoyed her beach vacation in Marbella, Spain. In the picture, she shows her toned physique and is all set to go for a swim.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora is bringing the heat on social media with her recent bikini images during her holiday in Marbella, Spain. The Bollywood star posted another seductive snapshot of herself in a patterned bikini, highlighting her toned body. Her stunning shot has gone viral, leaving followers stunned.

    article_image2

    Malaika may be seen on the beach in a patterned bikini, gazing at the clear blue ocean. She added a "Surf's Up" sticker on her photo. Malaika's latest sexy snapshot has admirers panting for air. Among her holiday updates, Malaika made a minute to send her deepest congratulations to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding. 

    article_image3

    She shared a gorgeous snapshot of the newlyweds on her Instagram account with the caption, "Celebrating the wonderful union of Anant and Radhika. I wish you both all the happiness in the world as you embark on this new chapter together.

    article_image4

    While Malaika is enjoying her time in Spain, her personal life continues to make headlines. She has recently made headlines for her reported breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. The chatter grew when she missed his birthday party, fueling conjecture about their relationship status. Adding to the mystery, Malaika has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram, leaving fans and followers wondering about her present state of mind.

    article_image5

    Despite the persistent speculations about her "on-off relationship" with Arjun, Malaika recently remarked that the internet can be poisonous. "I have somehow built a mechanism — or shield, I would say — around me where I don't let the negativity through anymore," 

    article_image6

    Malaika told the publication Hello. "I have protected myself from it. Whether it's individuals, the workplace, social media, or trolls. When I sense that intensity, I recoil immediately. I've learnt to do it over time. It would arrive early, and I'd lose sleep over it. I'd be lying if I claimed things don't touch me at all; I'm human, and I'll cry, break down, and experience all of the emotions that come with being trolled. But you won't see that in public."
     

