    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her glamorous style in her BOLD thigh-high slit gown; take a look

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani made everyone skip a beat as she dropped some amazing hot and sultry pictures of herself on her Instagram; fans don't miss it

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 9:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 9:39 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is a well-known actress in both the South and Bollywood film industries. Aside from appearing in films, she captures people's attention by uploading stunning photos on social media. Disha Patani has already done a photoshoot and released her pics.


     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani's intense sizzling style has her followers going berserk. Fans are not only admiring Disha Patani's photos but also leaving comments. See Disha Patani's most recent images here.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kalki 2898 AD star Disha Patani's most recent photos show her quite active on various social media platforms. She was also the subject of an additional photoshoot, and she has now revealed the photographs from it. Disha never fails to wow us with her nasty skills everytime she appears dancing on film. Her moves are always so impressive. In addition, her sense of style is really appealing.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It doesn't matter what she's wearing—sarees, dresses, or tiny two-pieces—the actress always looks stunning in everything she wears. Recently, a post on social media left us speechless owing to the fact that she wore a trendy style. Have a look at the details down below.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha has always been a source of motivation for people who are interested in embarking on a path to improve their fitness. In addition to being a fitness enthusiast, Disha is not afraid to show off her gorgeously toned figure. Following her performance in the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was directed by Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress rose to stardom.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Moreover, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff, which attracted public attention. Their bond has been strong throughout their relationship, and the Kalki 2898 AD actress is also very close with Tiger's family. In a recent post on her Instagram account, Disha Patani shared a dance video that she had with the dance artist Ankan Sen.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, the actress's style drew our attention, even if she displayed some wicked dancing moves. The Kalki 2898 AD star wore wide-legged pants in an ash-grey colour and a lilac sports bra with a white border at the bottom of the garment. She paired these with a comfortable and big white shirt.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Regarding her professional life, Disha Patani will be seen in the film Kanguva with Suriya and Bobby Deol. The film is scheduled to be released in October.

