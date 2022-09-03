Sexy Bhojpuri video: Namrata Malla seduces Khesari Lal Yadav as ‘Paro’

The latest song of Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla, ‘Paro’, is out on YouTube. Fans of the two actors should not miss watching it as Namrata seduces Khesari with her moves in the song. If you haven’t seen the video already, continue reading.

Image: Still from the song

Namrata Malla's name comes on top of this list whenever a beautiful actress is mentioned in the Bhojpuri world. Namrata has delivered several super-duper hit item songs in the Bhojpuri cinema. People are fans of her dance moves and often wait for her new releases. She also makes it a point to share videos from her dance practices or from the songs that she shoots. Now, the latest song of Namrata Malla along with Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal has been released on YouTube. Since the time of its release, the music video has set the internet on fire. To watch the video, click here.

Image: Still from the song

The Bhojpuri song featuring Namrata Malla and Khesari Lal Yadav has created a sensation on the internet and has gone viral among the fans of the duo.

Image: Still from the song

The strong chemistry between Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla is captivating everyone's attention. Namrata is seen seducing Khesari in a sensuous video. Titled 'Paro' the sizzling song has been scoring a number of likes and comments from the followers.

Image: Still from the song

The song was released on Friday, and since then, has garnered over 20 lakh likes on YouTube alone, followed by thousands of comments. In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla seem to be enjoying their moves as they hold each other closer, showing how sizzling their chemistry is.

Image: Still from the song

Within a day of its release, the audience has grown fond of the Bhojpuri song featuring Namrata Malla and Khesari Lal Yadav. For a long time, fans have been wanting to see the dancing couple on the big screen. However, the actors made it a point to treat their fans with their dance videos.

Image: Still from the song