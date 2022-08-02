Who is India's President? Here's what Alia Bhatt replied during a recent event

Recently, during Darling's promotion, Alia Bhatt gave back to trolls by answering Droupadi Murmu as India's current President and said that she loves it when people presume she’s dumb

It has been ten years since Alia Bhatt goofed up her answer when she was asked to name the current President of India. And that time, she gave an incorrect name of Prithviraj Chavan rather than Dr. Pranab Mukhejee.



Sadly, the mistake followed her for a long time, as she was repeatedly quizzed about it during her press meetings or in public, and memes were circulated. Alia was also ridiculed everywhere; to top it all off, she became the poster child for stupidity.



But no longer! It's impressive to note that the actress has chosen to return the favour to trolls and the audience and now appears more conscious, intelligent, and cautious about not making the same error again.

During a recent event in Mumbai, Alia was forced to recall those days , but Alia was quick to name the current President and and said aloud ‘Droupadi Murmu Ji.’



Alia responded, “I love it when people think I am unintelligent, or that ‘oh she is so dumb.’ I genuinely do because they make so many memes on me, which add to the popularity, and then it’s like you love my movies. So there is possibly something that I am doing right in the movie business... I also want to put out this message for young girls general knowledge and bookish intelligence in my opinion, is not intelligence. To survive in a world, you have to have a certain emotional intelligence, possibly the highest form of intelligence.”



Alia Bhatt continued by acknowledging that she doesn't recall what she studied in her school textbooks. Still, she does remember her interactions with her professors and classmates, adding that she didn't feel pressured to pursue a career in the arts.

