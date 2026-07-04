Satluj OTT Release: Diljit Dosanjh Long Delayed Film To Release On THIS Date
Satluj OTT Release: After years of delays and censorship hurdles, Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited film has finally reached audiences on OTT. Released under the new title Satluj, film brings story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra to screen
Punjab 95 Finally Releases as Satluj on OTT
After a prolonged wait and a difficult journey through the certification process, Diljit Dosanjh's controversial film Punjab 95 has finally been released on OTT. However, the film is now streaming under the title Satluj on Zee5. The release was kept low-key, with the film arriving on the platform at 6 PM.
Directed by Honey Trehan and backed by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the film features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. The project had remained in limbo for years due to censorship concerns before eventually making its digital debut.
A Story Inspired by Jaswant Singh Khalra's Fight for Justice
Satluj draws inspiration from the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who exposed the alleged extrajudicial killings and disappearances of thousands of Sikh youths during the 1990s in Punjab. His relentless campaign to uncover the truth reportedly highlighted more than 25,000 missing cases.
Khalra paid the ultimate price for his work when he was abducted and killed in 1995. His case later led to the conviction of six Punjab Police officers for their involvement in his kidnapping and murder. The film attempts to capture his determination, sacrifice, and unwavering pursuit of justice.
The project also faced major hurdles from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly suggested around 120 cuts before the film could move forward.
Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan on Bringing the Story to Audiences
Speaking about the film, Diljit Dosanjh said he chose the project because of Jaswant Singh Khalra's remarkable contribution to humanity. He shared that the script deeply moved him as it was rooted in real events and the experiences of people who lived through those difficult times.
According to Diljit, portraying Khalra was one of the most meaningful experiences of his career. He said he approached the role with honesty, sincerity, and immense respect, hoping the film would reflect the values of courage, conviction, and humanity.
Director Honey Trehan also expressed his happiness that the film has finally reached audiences after years of waiting. He said the team always wanted to tell the story with honesty and sensitivity, describing Satluj as a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and to the legacy of Jaswant Singh Khalra.
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