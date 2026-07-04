Satluj draws inspiration from the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who exposed the alleged extrajudicial killings and disappearances of thousands of Sikh youths during the 1990s in Punjab. His relentless campaign to uncover the truth reportedly highlighted more than 25,000 missing cases.

Khalra paid the ultimate price for his work when he was abducted and killed in 1995. His case later led to the conviction of six Punjab Police officers for their involvement in his kidnapping and murder. The film attempts to capture his determination, sacrifice, and unwavering pursuit of justice.

The project also faced major hurdles from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly suggested around 120 cuts before the film could move forward.