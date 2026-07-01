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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 19: Diljit Dosanjh Film Nears Rs 50 Crore in India
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 19: Imtiaz Ali movie continues its impressive box office journey. Powered by positive word of mouth, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer has maintained steady collections and is now closing in on the Rs 50 crore
Word of Mouth Keeps the Film Going Strong
Imtiaz Ali's period romance Main Vaapas Aaunga has emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest surprise success stories of 2026. Although the film started with a modest opening week collection of Rs 12.25 crore, glowing audience reviews and strong word-of-mouth publicity helped it gain remarkable momentum in its second week.
The film almost doubled its business during Week 2, collecting Rs 22.55 crore, proving that positive audience response can significantly boost a film's theatrical performance.
On Day 19 (third Tuesday), the movie earned an estimated Rs 1.75 crore across 2,046 shows, registering a healthy 16.7 percent jump over its Day 18 earnings. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 49.55 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 59.02 crore.
Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 75 Crore
The film has also maintained a respectable performance in overseas markets. On Day 19, it collected another Rs 50 lakh internationally, taking its overseas gross to Rs 16.50 crore.
With strong domestic and international earnings combined, Main Vaapas Aaunga has now amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 75.52 crore.
India Net Box Office Breakdown
Week 1: Rs 12.25 crore
Week 2: Rs 22.55 crore
Day 15 (Third Friday): Rs 2.85 crore
Day 16 (Third Saturday): Rs 4.25 crore
Day 17 (Third Sunday): Rs 4.50 crore
Day 18 (Third Monday): Rs 1.50 crore
Day 19 (Third Tuesday): Rs 1.75 crore
Total India Net: Rs 49.55 crore
Faces Tough Competition From New Releases
While Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to attract audiences, its third-week run has become more challenging due to fresh releases.
Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to draw viewers, while Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle has emerged as the biggest box office performer of the weekend with a strong Sunday collection of Rs 24.75 crore.
Despite the increased competition, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to maintain steady collections, reflecting its strong audience acceptance and sustained interest. Released on June 12, 2026, the Partition-era love story features Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and Banita Sandhu.
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