Imtiaz Ali's period romance Main Vaapas Aaunga has emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest surprise success stories of 2026. Although the film started with a modest opening week collection of Rs 12.25 crore, glowing audience reviews and strong word-of-mouth publicity helped it gain remarkable momentum in its second week.

The film almost doubled its business during Week 2, collecting Rs 22.55 crore, proving that positive audience response can significantly boost a film's theatrical performance.

On Day 19 (third Tuesday), the movie earned an estimated Rs 1.75 crore across 2,046 shows, registering a healthy 16.7 percent jump over its Day 18 earnings. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 49.55 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 59.02 crore.