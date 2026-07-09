At the special screening of his film 'Ikka', Sunny Deol's appearance drew comparisons to his late father, Dharmendra. His outfit, smile, and body language reminded fans of the legendary actor, sparking a wave of nostalgia on social media.

Sunny Deol's Nostalgic Appearance at 'Ikka' Screening

Actor Sunny Deol made a striking appearance at the special screening of his film 'Ikka', accompanied by his sons Karan and Rajveer. While the evening celebrated cinema, it was Sunny's uncanny resemblance to his late father, the legendary Dharmendra, that became the biggest talking point among fans.

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Dressed in a classic blue checkered shirt paired with trousers and a cap, Sunny's understated look instantly reminded many of Dharmendra's signature off-screen style. Beyond the outfit, Sunny's relaxed body language and warm smile also evoked memories of the iconic actor, leaving fans overwhelmed with nostalgia. Videos and pictures from the screening quickly made their way across social media, with many users pointing out how Sunny seemed to embody his father's timeless charm. Several fans remarked that for a moment, it felt as though they were watching a glimpse of Dharmendra himself.

Sunny attended the screening with his sons, and the trio happily posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. Dharmendra, widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of his time, made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Anupama', among others.

About The Film 'Ikka'

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Ikka' is set against the backdrop of an intense legal battle, led by celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra, who is compelled to defend a man from his past. The case reopens old wounds and challenges everything the lawyer believes in, as he struggles to balance personal loyalties, family responsibilities and professional principles. It also stars Tillotama Shome as a determined public prosecutor seeking justice, while Dia Mirza plays a wife and mother trying to hold her family together amid growing uncertainty.

'Ikka' also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, with a screenplay by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, 'Ikka' premieres July 10 on Netflix. (ANI)