Govinda enters 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' with his signature humour, joking about a 'bullet'. His entry follows his wife Sunita Ahuja's on-show revelations about their relationship troubles and his alleged '50 affairs'.

Govinda Enters 'Lock Upp', Jests About Wife Sunita's Comments

The upcoming episode of 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' is going to be more entertaining for the audience with the entry of Bollywood actor Govinda, who is all set to bring his trademark humour to the reality show. His entry comes at the point when his wife, Sunita Ahuja, opened up about their relationship and differences.

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On Thursday, the makers dropped the promo of the show. In the promo, host Farah Khan is seen welcoming 'Hero No 1' Govinda. During the conversation, he jokes about having a "goli" (bullet) in his pocket, "Are main leke aya hoon jeb mein....Seene pe maarna cha rahi thi. Maar le, " says Govinda as he takes a dig at his wife.

In 2024, Govinda underwent emergency surgery for a bullet injury when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai. Check out https://www.instagram.com/p/Dak4NTSjBUU/?hl=en

Earlier, during the premiere episode of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show, Sunita claimed that Govinda had several "affairs" and also admitted to a "third-party involvement" in their marriage. There were several rumours of Govinda and Sunita's separation; however, the couple has not officially confirmed it. During one of the episodes, Sunita was seen speaking to Ram Kapoor about the incident. While talking about Shilpa Shinde, she said, "Isse yahan poking karne ke liye laya gaya hai," and added, "Step into my shoes to see what I am going through. He's my husband. Nobody can say anything. I'm his wife. Don't you talk about my family. Mera pati hai. Agar woh 50 affairs bhi kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai? He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon (He is my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs... what does it have to do with you? He is my husband, and I am his wife)."

'Judgement Day' Heats Up

The 'Judgement Day' will also witness Farah and Riteish taking class of the contestants. Apart from the laughter, the episode also turned intense as the host announced, "Aaj janta ki jury ka faisla bhi sunaya jayega."(Today, we'll also announce the public jury's verdict.)

Both Akanksha Choudhary and Shilpa Shinde were questioned for their behaviour on the show. Contestant Akanksha was questioned over her aggressive behaviour inside the house. Referring to an earlier incident, the host said, "Akanksha aap mattress neeche fekoge, chappal maaroge, what is this behaviour?" Responding to the criticism, Akanksha said, "Main bahut gusse mein thi." (I was really angry.) The host, however, reminded her of accountability, saying, "Oh, toh sirf aapka gussa gussa? Aap kaun hain kisi ka career kharab karne wale? You have to take responsibility for your reactions too."

The episode also saw Shilpa Shinde being questioned over a disagreement involving food. Asked why she insisted on a premium meal.

Gaurav Khanna's Special Appearance

Meanwhile, after Akanksha Chamola's shocking revelation about her marriage during the premiere episode, actor Gaurav Khanna entered the reality show as a special guest. This is Gaurav's first appearance inside the Lock Upp house since Akanksha joined the show. His entry comes days after the actress revealed on national television that the couple had been living separately for the past year and were "heading for a divorce."

Premiered on June 27, Lock Upp Season 2 streams on Netflix. (ANI)