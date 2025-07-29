Image Credit : Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for her latest film, Metro… In Dino. The actress was recently seen with her rumored boyfriend, Arjun Pratap Bajwa, outside a Gurudwara in Delhi. A video of the duo has gone viral, capturing Sara in a white and black printed salwar suit with a dupatta covering her head. In the clip, she is seen talking to Arjun before getting into her car. Arjun, wearing a casual T-shirt and a cloth tied around his head, follows her. Fans and social media users are buzzing with reactions after watching the video.