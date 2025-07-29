- Home
- Entertainment
- Sara Ali Khan Spotted with Rumored Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa Outside Gurudwara, Video Goes Viral
Sara Ali Khan Spotted with Rumored Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa Outside Gurudwara, Video Goes Viral
Sara Ali Khan was seen with rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa outside a Gurudwara in Delhi. The viral video has sparked mixed reactions and intense curiosity among fans and netizens alike.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sara Ali Khan is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for her latest film, Metro… In Dino. The actress was recently seen with her rumored boyfriend, Arjun Pratap Bajwa, outside a Gurudwara in Delhi. A video of the duo has gone viral, capturing Sara in a white and black printed salwar suit with a dupatta covering her head. In the clip, she is seen talking to Arjun before getting into her car. Arjun, wearing a casual T-shirt and a cloth tied around his head, follows her. Fans and social media users are buzzing with reactions after watching the video.
KNOW
Public Reactions to Sara and Arjun’s Appearance
The viral video has sparked various comments from fans and viewers. Some users are curious and surprised. Some fans believe this might be a publicity stunt, as noted by Mr. D3. Positive reactions also poured in. However, some users advised Sara to focus on her career, including Sameer Ali. The mix of comments shows how much public interest Sara’s personal life continues to generate.
Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood Journey
Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made a successful Bollywood debut with Kedarnath (2018), co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was a commercial success and established Sara as a promising newcomer. She followed this with hits like Simba alongside Ranveer Singh. Over the years, she has featured in a variety of films, including Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No.1, Atrangi Re, Gaslight, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Murder Mubarak. Currently, Sara is busy shooting for an untitled project, continuing to build her acting career.