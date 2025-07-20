- Home
- Entertainment
- Did Sara Ali Khan Break Siscode With Ananya Panday? Netizens trolls After KWK Clip Trends
Did Sara Ali Khan Break Siscode With Ananya Panday? Netizens trolls After KWK Clip Trends
A newly trending clip from Koffee With Karan featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday sparked online chatter about whether Sara “broke the siscode” by bringing up past dates and overshadowing Ananya in the conversation.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Did Sara Ali Khan Break Siscode With Ananya Panday?
This snippet from the Koffee With Karan Season 8 with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday has flooded social media with some speculating that Sara "broke the siscode" by bringing the ex-talk and overshadowing her friend's moment-some noise, much more buzz than news.
That Koffee With Karan Clip That Set Twitter Alight
The promo of their episode also had Sara and Ananya talking about their previous and current relationships-they called star names like Aditya Roy Kapur. Some people said, "They only talked about men," but some are trying to defend it as the normal KWK banter.
Well, during their playful candid chit-chat on Koffee With Karan Season 8 regarding dating histories, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also boldly answered questions concerning what people have been buzzing on about their rumored exes-from Vijay Deverakonda to Aditya Roy Kapur-with wit and self-aware humor.
That Koffee With Karan Clip That Set Twitter Alight
When Karan teased them about dating the same people, Sara jokingly said, "It's a small industry, we've all overlapped," to which Ananya laughed in agreement. The conversation was light-hearted, but also underscored the robust mutual respect the two actresses share.
It wasn't rivalry; it was owning their narratives and navigating fame as truly as possible. Rather than drama, the clip served a dose of millennial real talk-proving that women can have shared histories without letting it define their friendship or public identity.
Sara's Attention: Movies, Not Emotions
In the meantime, praise keeps pouring in for Sara in her recent project, Metro… In Dino, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and she also opened up about their chemistry on the professional front and how laid-back the guy is. This is what she recently stated:
"Adi is a very easy-going person... he's not judgy, so it makes it easy to work with him." Their on-screen pair has found a warm reception as fans have marked their seamless chemistry on screen.
Rumours of Dating? Just a Film, Please
Despite all the speculation, no one has shown proof that Sara and Aditya are dating. Even Aditya himself explained during a promotional event:
"Right now I'm in a relationship... with Metro... In Dino".
This cheeky line captures the spirit of their commitment to the film with nothing beyond that.
Yes, it did spark 'siscode' talk with the KWK clip; yes, fans love the on-screen chemistry of Sara and Aditya, but reality: Sara has her movie to promote, and some casual banter does not legitimize a relationship between them. Metro... In Dino is one of those modern love stories that definitely fit into the themes their on-screen chemistry would explore.