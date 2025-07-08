- Home
Many star kids tried their luck in Bollywood, some rocked the box office, while others flopped. Check out their stories!
18
Image Credit : Social Media
Sonam Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor
Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam, debuted in 2007's Saawariya with Rishi Kapoor's son, Ranbir. The ₹45 crore film earned only ₹27 crore.
28
Image Credit : Social Media
Alia Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Alia, entered Bollywood with 2012's Student of the Year, alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The ₹59 crore film made ₹70 crore.
38
Image Credit : Social Media
Athiya Shetty
Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya, debuted in 2015's Hero. The film, made on a ₹32 crore budget, earned ₹33.47 crore.
48
Image Credit : Social Media
Janhvi Kapoor
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi, debuted with 2018's Dhadak. Made on a ₹30 crore budget, it collected ₹74.19 crore.
58
Image Credit : Social Media
Ananya Panday
Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya, entered Bollywood with 2019's Student of the Year 2. The ₹75 crore film earned ₹70.86 crore.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
Pashmina Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina, debuted in 2024's Ishq Vishk Rebound. With a ₹20 crore budget, it only made ₹6 crore.
78
Image Credit : Social Media
Aman Devgan & Rasha Thadani
Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha, debuted in 2025's Azaad. The ₹80 crore film earned only ₹9 crore globally.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
Ahan Panday
Chunky Pandey's nephew and Ananya's cousin, Ahan, is set to debut with Sayara. It'll be interesting to see how it performs.
