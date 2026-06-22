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Sara Ali Khan Shares Rare Photo of Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore, Calls Them Her ‘OG Legends’
Sara Ali Khan delighted fans by sharing a rare picture with her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore during a theatre outing, celebrating their bond and remarkable legacy in Indian cinema
Sara Ali Khan With Mom Amrita Singh, Grandmom Sharmila Tagore
Sara Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of a special family moment by sharing rare pictures with her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore during a theatre outing. The heartfelt post quickly caught attention online as Sara celebrated the women she considers her greatest inspirations.
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A Memorable Theatre Evening With Family
Sara took to social media to share a collage of selfies from a recent theatre visit. The pictures featured candid moments with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, inside the auditorium.
Adding a personal touch to the post, Sara described the outing as "theatre time with my OG legends." She also affectionately referred to the two actresses as the "best actors" sitting beside her, highlighting her admiration for their talent and achievements.
Celebrating Three Generations of Acting Excellence
The photographs resonated with fans because they brought together three generations of performers from one of Bollywood's most celebrated families. While Sharmila Tagore remains a respected icon of Indian cinema, Amrita Singh has carved her own legacy with memorable performances across decades.
Sara's post served as a tribute to both women, acknowledging the influence they have had not only on Indian cinema but also on her own journey as an actor.
A Family Bond That Continues to Inspire
Amrita Singh married actor Saif Ali Khan in 1991, becoming part of the Tagore-Pataudi family. Although the couple separated in 2004, they have continued to maintain a supportive environment for their children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Over the years, Sara has often spoken about the love and encouragement she receives from both sides of her family. Her latest post offered another glimpse into that enduring bond, reminding fans that family remains at the heart of their celebrated Bollywood legacy.
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