Sara Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of a special family moment by sharing rare pictures with her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore during a theatre outing. The heartfelt post quickly caught attention online as Sara celebrated the women she considers her greatest inspirations.

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A Memorable Theatre Evening With Family

Sara took to social media to share a collage of selfies from a recent theatre visit. The pictures featured candid moments with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, inside the auditorium.

Adding a personal touch to the post, Sara described the outing as "theatre time with my OG legends." She also affectionately referred to the two actresses as the "best actors" sitting beside her, highlighting her admiration for their talent and achievements.