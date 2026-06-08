Saif Ali Khan opened up about how he feels about his kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, facing scrutiny over their performances as actors. He also recalled his good old days in the industry and how fortunate he is to get to do good cinema. Keep reading to know more.

When it comes to being a father, Saif Ali Khan's instincts hit just right. Like every other dad, he feels protective of his kids, especially Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as they are carving their path in Bollywood. Ibrahim's last movie with Khushi Kapoor, Nadaaniyan, fell flat, inviting a pool of criticism from critics and audiences. Meanwhile, Sara is also struggling to impress everyone with a major hit. Although both the star kids are working hard, Saif feels that times were much simpler back then, and fans and audiences were more forgiving.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reflecting On Much Simpler Times Saif Said…

Talking to HT, he said, “I survived because there was a massive patch where nobody wanted to do those movies that I was doing. It wasn’t that I was getting the best films in the world repeatedly despite not being good. There was a strong downward movement, but then there was luck. It was a simpler time, people were much more forgiving."

Saif also reflected on his choices and said, "In my defense, it’s not that I was doing particularly well or getting lots of chances. I was very lucky to get a great break in a movie Yash Chopra ji was directing, and it was a huge privilege. The film didn’t do well, and then I kind of went into a slump, but Yeh Dillagi brought me back, people liked me, and it was a two-hero film with Akshay Kumar. So, It’s not that I was doing particularly well or getting lots of chances. I got a little bit of opportunities along the way for working quite hard and putting everything into it. They got me a little bit of reward with films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and I slowly kind of made my way into things.”

Saif On Sara and Ibrahim Facing Scrutiny

Talking about the judgement star kids face, he said, "It was definitely a more forgiving time when I came, and today you need to be much more prepared than we were. But the whole concept of preparation has changed, and some actors have always done that. I remember Hrithik Roshan obviously prepared his dance and his physique and all these things before his debut. But the concept has changed, and the whole world of movies has kind of changed.”

On The Work Front

Saif was last seen in Kartavya, while Ibrahim Ali Khan recently starred in Sarzameen. Sara latest release Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do hit theatres last month but failed to make a mark.