- Home
- Entertainment
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Actresses Net Worth: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi Is Worth THIS Much
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Actresses Net Worth: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi Is Worth THIS Much
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Actresses Net Worth: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', is finally in theatres! After its trailer got a great response on social media, everyone's talking about the cast from Sara Ali Khan to Rakul
How rich are the heroines of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
The much-awaited romantic comedy 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is now out. The star cast promoted the film with great enthusiasm. Here, we take a look at the net worth of the film's three lead actresses.
Rakul Preet Singh's net worth
Rakul Preet Singh also has a special role in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. Reports suggest her net worth is around ₹49 crore. She reportedly charges between ₹4 to ₹5 crore for a single film.
Wamiqa Gabbi's net worth
Wamiqa Gabbi hasn't been in the industry for very long. But, she is already working in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films. According to reports, Wamiqa has a net worth of about ₹25 crore. She charges around ₹2 to ₹4 crore per movie.
ALSO READ: Prateek Kuhad releases 'Blush', a new single from his upcoming album
Sara Ali Khan's net worth
Media reports claim that Sara Ali Khan, who plays a lead role in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', has a net worth of ₹82 crore. She apparently charges between ₹5 to ₹10 crore for a film. This makes Sara the wealthiest among the three actresses.
About the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is a romantic comedy written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra have produced the movie under their banners, T-Series Films and BR Studios. It is a sequel to the 2019 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film's lead cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Vishal Vashishtha.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.