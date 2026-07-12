Sharvari took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures from her film 'Alpha', featuring co-star Alia Bhatt. The YRF Spy Universe movie received a lukewarm response but registered an opening of Rs 17.42 crore worldwide on its first day.

Actor Sharvari took her fans down memory lane of shooting the spy action-drama 'Alpha'.

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Sharing a carousel of images, Sharvari, through her Instagram stories, treated fans to BTS pictures captured by her. "Captured some of my favourite people, places & memories while shooting Alpha. Shot on film, by meeee!" she wrote. She followed up with a string of moments, which featured scenic visuals of their surroundings and greenery. Sharvari also captured an adorable picture of her co-star Alia Bhatt. In other pictures, Sharvari gave a sneak peek of vintage locations, mountains, and stunning buildings. She also captured pictures of crew members from 'Alpha' sets. "Thank you, Team Alpha! What a journey," Sharvari wrote in the concluding slide.

Lukewarm Reception and Box Office Opening

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's 'Alpha' has received a lukewarm response from critics and moviegoers alike. 'Alpha', the latest instalment in YRF's Spy Universe, also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan. Despite its star-studded lineup and YRF's spy universe popularity, the film failed to take off as expected, opening to a muted response.

However, according to the makers, the film registered a decent opening at the box office on its first day. 'Alpha' earned Rs 17.42 crore worldwide on the release day, as per YRF.

"India Rs 11.20 crore GBOC (Rs 9.25 crore NBOC) Overseas Rs 6.22 crore GBOC (USD 647k)," the post on YRF's Instagram handle.

About The Film

Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is the first woman-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. (ANI)