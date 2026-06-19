Photos of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood star Henry Cavill from the Royal Ascot have gone viral. The unexpected meeting sparked excitement online, with fans celebrating the 'Pataudi princess x Superman' crossover.

A chance meeting between Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood star Henry Cavill at this year's Royal Ascot has caught the attention of fans online, with photos from the prestigious event quickly going viral across social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sara attended the annual horse racing event in Berkshire, England, as part of an appearance with luxury watchmaker Longines and later shared glimpses from the occasion on Instagram. Captioning the post, she wrote, "A royal affair with @longines."

Dressed in an elegant ivory skirt suit paired with a matching fascinator and clutch, Sara posed for a series of photographs from the event. Among the images that drew the most attention were those featuring Henry Cavill, prompting excited reactions from fans over the unexpected crossover between the Bollywood actor and the former Superman star.

'Pataudi Princess x Superman': Fans React

Fans, in no time, flooded the comments section with messages, with many referring to Sara as the "Pataudi princess" and jokingly celebrating the meeting as "Pataudi princess x Superman".

On the Work Front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Sky Force', 'Metro... In Dino' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.' She is next set to star in 'Udta Teer,' a spy comedy opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, directed by Akash A. Kaushik and backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Henry Cavill, meanwhile, last appeared in 'In the Grey' and has a number of projects in the pipeline, including 'Enola Holmes 3', 'Voltron' and 'Highlander'. The actor last portrayed Superman in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' and made a cameo appearance in 'Black Adam' before David Corenswet took over the role in James Gunn's Superman. (ANI)