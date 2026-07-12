Interior designer Sussanne Khan remembered her late mother, Zarine Khan, on her birth anniversary with an emotional video post. She wrote, "Life is lonely without hearing you," drawing reactions from celebs like Hrithik Roshan and Malaika Arora.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan remembered her mother, the late Zarine Khan on her birth anniversary. Sussanne Khan shared a video, where she could be seen seated in front of her mother's photograph, followed by rare old glimpses of Zarine Khan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Life is lonely without hearing you... and so i carry you everywhere... Happy Birthday my beautiful Mummsy.. i know heaven is happier they got you," she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Many reacted to the post, including Sussanne's ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nargis Fakhri, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre, Karishma Tanna, Neelam Kothari, Anita Hassanandani, and Bhavana Pandey.

Sussanne's Emotional Tribute After Mother's Demise

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, breathed her last on November 7, 2025, at the age of 81. A day after the demise of Zarine, Sussanne penned an emotional note on Instagram, remembering her mother as her "bestest friend, God and life." In her post, she talked about how Zarine taught her family members to live life with the epitome of grace and love.

"My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.... We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you... P. S You took all our hearts with you...," Sussanne grieved.

She also shared a heartwarming video with her mother, where the two can be seen sharing a loving embrace and exchanging affectionate kisses.

About Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan was a noted model and actress. She is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora. (ANI)