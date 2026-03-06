- Home
Preity Zinta has reportedly sold her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill. The actress is said to have earned crores from the deal for the flat she received as part of a redevelopment project.
Preity's Pali Hill apartment has been sold
According to reports, Preity Zinta sold her Mumbai apartment in Pali Hill for around ₹18.5 crore. Property registration documents show that the deal was registered on March 2, 2026.
So, who bought Preity's luxury flat?
Property records show the buyers are Priya Rajiv Nagar and Rajiv Yogesh Nagar. Both are American citizens of Indian origin. They also paid a stamp duty of approximately ₹1.11 crore for this deal.
What's so special about this flat?
The flat Preity sold is on the 11th floor of the 'Parishram' building. It's flat number 1101, with a built-up area of 197.5 square meters and a carpet area of 164.52 square meters. The deal also includes three parking spaces.
She didn't buy this flat directly?
Reports say Preity Zinta didn't buy this flat in the usual way. The building went through a redevelopment project, and she was allotted this property as 'Permanent Alternate Accommodation'. This agreement was finalised on October 23, 2023.
Preity Zinta is all set for her Bollywood comeback
The 51-year-old actress is a Bollywood favourite. She made her debut in 1998 with 'Dil Se' and gave us hits like 'Soldier', 'Sangharsh', 'Kya Kehna', 'Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Koi Mil Gaya', and 'Veer Zaara'. After her last film 'Bhaiaji Superhit' in 2018, Preity is now making a comeback with Sunny Deol in 'Lahore 1947', which is set to release on August 13, 2016.
