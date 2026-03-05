Anil Kapoor was seen applauding Sanju Samson's explosive 89 off 42 balls during the India vs England T20 WC semi-final. The star-studded match at Wankhede also saw MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nita Ambani in attendance.

As India faces England in the high-octane semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has not only turned into a battleground for high drama on the field but also a star-studded spectacle off it. Actor Anil Kapoor, who was spotted in the stands, was seen standing and applauding as Sanju Samson unleashed a series of powerful shots.

Samson delivered a memorable performance on the big stage, smashing a breathtaking 89 off just 42 balls. His knock, which included eight fours and seven sixes, powered India to a flying start against England. Samson's explosive innings finally came to an end when he was dismissed by leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Kapoor's reaction to Samson's shots was widely praised by netizens. One user wrote on X, "Anil Kapoor be like 'Sanju jhakas'", while another added, "Pure class by Samson had Anil Kapoor in awe."

Star-Studded Stands

Former India captain MS Dhoni was also present at the stadium. He watched the match from the VVIP box alongside his wife, Sakshi.

Rohit Sharma was joined by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Several Bollywood stars were spotted in the stands as well. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the match with their daughter, Raha. Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimri, and Ahaan Shetty were also present.

KL Rahul was seen sitting next to his brother-in-law, Ahaan Shetty. Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani was also there, passionately cheering for Team India.

India Posts Mammoth Total

On the field, India posted a mammoth total of 253/7 in 20 overs. Alongside Samson's heroics, valuable contributions came from Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma.

The team that emerges victorious today will face New Zealand in the final on Sunday for yet another blockbuster showdown.