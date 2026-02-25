1. Film Direction & Production

Bhansali earns the bulk of his income from directing and producing big-budget films like Devdas, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani. These projects have delivered massive box-office revenues and long-term royalty earnings.

He reportedly charges around ₹55–65 crore per film or web series, making him one of India’s highest-paid directors.

2. Bhansali Productions & Studio Deals

His banner, Bhansali Productions, produces films and series, contributing significantly to his annual income. The company’s turnover reportedly surged to over ₹300 crore in FY25, showing strong business growth.

A strategic ₹325 crore investment partnership with Saregama further boosted the financial strength of his studio and long-term revenue potential.

3. Music Composition & OTT Projects

Apart from filmmaking, Bhansali composes music for his films and works on OTT ventures like Heeramandi, adding another lucrative revenue stream.

4. Brand Collaborations & Royalties

Though he is not heavily into endorsements, his brand value and film royalties from television, streaming, and music rights provide consistent income over the years.