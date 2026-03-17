Actor Nakuul Mehta paid a heartfelt tribute to his 'Ishaqbaaz' co-star Navnindra Behl after she passed away at 76. He fondly recalled their time on set, her warm nature, their shared lunches, and her professionalism and passion for theatre.

Nakuul Mehta's Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Nakuul Mehta paid tribute to his 'Ishaqbaaz' co-actress Navnindra Behl after she passed away at the age of 76. The news was announced by her son and filmmaker Kanu Behl on Monday through his Instagram handle. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul Mehta paid a heartfelt tribute to Navnindra Behl by remembering her warm and humble nature. He recalled his work experience with the late actress on the sets of Ishaqbaaz.

"The beauty of long-running television shows is that they sometimes give you the opportunity to spend time with people who may have existed in worlds very different from yours until then..and then, almost magically, they end up shaping a significant part of who you were during those years. And long after the experience ends, some of what they stood for continues to find a home within you," wrote Mehta.

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"We spent so many days sharing a set floor and many lunches over the three years we worked together on Ishqbaaaz. I'd often complain about the boring sabzis (read: lauki, karela) she'd bring, and she would continue to insist that we try her food. She didn't give up. I never gave in," added Nakuul Mehta.

Fond Memories from the Set

The 'Space Gen' actor fondly remembered the persistence of the late actress towards the home-cooked food, their late-night shoots and the car rides where she talked about her passions, family, and excitement for new opportunities.

"My earliest memory of her was filming my very first scene with her on Ishqbaaaz at around midnight in Turbhe. A solemn moment between the matriarch and her grandson. There was something about her presence that made you feel so present in every scene. She liked rehearsals. So did I. It was a match written in the stars. I say so because in television, rarely do you have the discipline and mostly the time...for multiple rehearsals," wrote Nakuul Mehta.

He continued, "She came from the rich tradition of Punjabi theatre. She wrote, directed and produced in her time, but never for once brought that heft onto set. She had more years in the business than the entire ensemble put together, but may have been the lightest co-actor to work with. Only sometimes complaining about the crazy schedules of television. Okay, often."

A Look at Navnindra Behl's Career

https://www.instagram.com/p/DV-Qzi1ARiz/? The duo starred together in the daily soap 'Ishqbaaaz' in which the late actress played the role of Nakuul's grandmother.

Navnindra Behl had a long career and appeared in several well-known films. The veteran actress was part of the 1996 film 'Maachis,' directed by Gulzar. She also acted in 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!,' directed by Dibakar Banerjee. She was also seen in the popular film 'Queen,' which starred Kangana Ranaut.

Apart from Hindi films, she also appeared in international projects such as 'The Pride' and 'The Guru.' Television viewers also knew her well. She played the grandmother of Nakuul Mehta's character in the popular shows 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Dil Boley Oberoi.' Over the years, she also appeared in other television shows such as 'Viji' and 'Sadaa-E-Vaadi.' (ANI)