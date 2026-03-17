Makeup artist Mike Hill admits he feared Jacob Elordi would 'hate' him during the 10-hour daily 'Frankenstein' transformation. Elordi spent 400 hours in prosthetics, forging a friendship and earning the film an Oscar for Best Makeup.

Oscar-winning makeup artist Mike Hill admitted he initially feared actor Jacob Elordi would "hate" him during the gruelling 10-hour daily transformation into the Creature in 'Frankenstein', but the experience turned into a strong friendship instead, according to People. The film, directed by Guillermo del Toro and co-starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Academy Awards 2026 held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Gruelling 400-Hour Transformation

Speaking backstage, Hill revealed that Elordi spent nearly 400 hours getting into and out of elaborate prosthetics during filming. "The makeup did take 10 hours from head to toe because we had to make him into a living statue," he said, as quoted by the outlet.

Recalling their first meeting, Hill said he warned the actor about the demanding process. "I told him, 'You're going to hate me at 2 a.m. and I'm going to hate you for hating me, but we've got a movie to do,'" he shared, according to People. However, Hill praised Elordi's patience and professionalism. "He's the nicest man on the planet. Ten hours a day, 56 times, and he didn't complain even once. Now we're good mates," he added.

Makeup team member Jordan Samuel highlighted the physical toll of the process, noting that Elordi often stood still for four to five hours while prosthetics were applied. "He wasn't sitting and relaxing. He stood through it. Hats off to him," Samuel said, according to People.

In an earlier interview, Elordi reflected on the intense filming schedule, revealing he lost track of time during production. Del Toro also praised the actor's dedication, noting he never once complained despite working 20-hour days, according to People.

Reimagining an Iconic Monster

Asked how he created his iteration of the monster, Hill said, "For the Creature, yeah, you basically just had to start afresh and, you know, don't look at any past interpretations," according to People. "Also don't care if there's an overlap. What are we going to do? This, you know, this creature's been around for hundreds of years now. So it was basically, make him look like he stepped out of the 1800s. Victor Frankenstein was not making an old Volkswagen, he was making a Porsche. So your monster can be, doesn't have to be ugly, it just has to be different, and that's what we tried to do," Hill explained.

Hill further explained that the team aimed to create a fresh interpretation of the iconic monster. "We wanted him to look like he stepped out of the 1800s--precisely made, not like an accident victim," he said.

Oscar Recognition

The film's Oscar win marks a major recognition for the intricate craftsmanship behind bringing the legendary creature to life.