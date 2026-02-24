Actor Manisha Koirala shared a heartfelt birthday post for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, praising his 'devotion to cinema'. She called him a 'genius' and said stepping into his cinematic universe is both a challenge and a privilege.

Actor Manisha Koirala penned a heartfelt birthday message for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, praising his creative brilliance and "devotion to cinema". The ace star who worked in Bhansali's directorial 'Khamoshi: The Musical' starring Salman Khan, called him a "genius" whose artistic vision has left a lasting mark on Indian cinema, and on her own journey as an actor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sanjay. To call you a genius would be easy -- but what truly defines you is your devotion. Your devotion to cinema, to beauty, to music, to emotion... and to the relentless pursuit of excellence."

'You Sculpt Feelings': Koirala's Praise for Bhansali

Manisha added, "I have always admired the way you surrender yourself completely to your art. The intensity, the discipline, the madness, the poetry -- all of it becomes part of the world you create. And as actors, stepping into your universe is both a challenge and a privilege."

According to her, Bhansali does not merely direct scenes but "sculpts feelings" and composes narratives that transcend visuals. She also talked about their long-standing creative bond. "You don't just direct scenes -- you sculpt feelings. You don't just tell stories -- you compose them like symphonies. Your cinema has grandeur, yes -- but it also carries deep vulnerability. And that is rare," she shared.

The 'Bombay' star concluded her message with, "On your birthday, I wish you continued fire in your heart, courage in your vision, and the same uncompromising passion that makes you who you are. May you keep creating worlds that outlive us all. With warmth, admiration, and respect -- always." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

On The Work Front: Bhansali's Cinematic Universe

On the work front, Bhansali made his directorial debut with the romantic musical 'Khamoshi: The Musical' (1996). He gained success with the romantic dramas 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999) and 'Devdas' (2002). The ace director won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for directing the drama Black (2005). He won the National Film Award for Best Direction for 'Bajirao Mastani' and the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for 'Padmaavat'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali also directed the period drama series 'Heeramandi', which featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have teamed up for the historical drama 'Jai Somnath', which traces back to 1025-1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. 'Jai Somnath' will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as writer and director.The film is slated for release in 2027.