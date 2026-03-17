The teaser for 'Chand Dekh Lena', a romantic song from Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi', has been released. It features Salman as an army officer and Chitrangda Singh, depicting a story of love, separation, and sacrifice.

'Chand Dekh Lena' Song Teaser Unveiled

Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Maatrubhumi' has released the teaser of its romantic single 'Chand Dekh Lena', a romantic song featuring Chitrangda Singh and 'Bhaijaan'. Following the release of songs 'Maatrubhumi' and 'Main Hoon', the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film's third song 'Chand Dekh Lena,' offering a tender glimpse into the emotional world of the film.

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Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, the song promises to be a heartfelt ode to love that endures distance, sacrifice, and the quiet ache of separation. The teaser captures the poignant reality of an army officer's life, one defined not only by courage on the battlefield but also by the emotional toll it takes on the relationships left waiting back home.

In the teaser, Chitrangada Singh's character was seen waiting for her husband, played by Salman Khan, who returns home after serving at the border. The actor was seen dancing on the bridge, signifying his love for Chitrangada.

Salman Khan shared the teaser on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

About The Film 'Maatrubhumi'

Meanwhile, Salman Khan Films recently retitled the film from 'Battle of Galwan' to 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' as the new title perfectly captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the story's soul, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict.

'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director. The film promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. (ANI)