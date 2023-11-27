Sanjay Dutt visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi - Photos

Sanjay Dutt paid a visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir currently under construction in Abu Dhabi. It is the first Hindu temple being constructed in Middle East.

BAPS Hindu Mandir/ Twitter

The BAPS Temple, also known as the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha temple, is set to be established in Abu Dhabi in the near future.

BAPS Hindu Mandir/ Twitter

Sanjay Dutt visited the temple to convey his deep respect and profound devotion. Pictures of his visit were shared by the official page of the BAPS Hindu Temple.

BAPS Hindu Mandir/ Twitter

The BAPS Hindu Madir page, along with the shared pictures, conveyed their joy with the caption, "We were delighted to host renowned Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi. Enchanted by the architecture and inspired by its spirit of volunteerism, which is bringing the Mandir together, he expressed his inner gratitude towards all those involved in making this historic project come to life."

BAPS Hindu Mandir/ Twitter

Sanjay Dutt was captured in a photograph alongside the temple priest at the BAPS Hindu Temple. For the visit, he opted for an entire ensemble in the color orange.

BAPSsanjay Hindu Mandir/ Twitter

Sanjay Dutt was seen alongside priest and other people in front of the construction site of the temple complex in Abu Dhabi.