Actress Samantha built a massive fan base across South Indian cinema with her hit Tamil and Telugu movies. She is now expanding her focus beyond acting. She shows huge interest in entrepreneurship and keeps launching new ventures.

She recently co-founded a wellness brand called Secret Alchemist with her partners. This brand is currently the talk of the town. Reports say the company earned around Rs 120 crore in revenue in just eight months. Fans and industry experts are closely watching this massive growth.

She already proved her business skills with her clothing brand Saaki and production house Tralala Moving Pictures. She has now stepped into the beauty and fragrance market.