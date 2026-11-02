On his 61st birthday, Kajol shared a heartfelt unseen photo with Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating their iconic bond. Meanwhile, fans celebrated the star at Mannat as makers revealed first glimpses of his upcoming action film, King.

Kajol's Heartfelt Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan

Wishing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday, actor Kajol shared an unseen candid picture with him, offering fans a glimpse of their much-loved bond. The adorable picture captures Shah Rukh planting a peck on Kajol's cheek as she flashes a wide smile. The two are also seen twinning in black outfits, making the candid moment all the more special. "Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today," she wrote.

Shah Rukh and Kajol are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Indian cinema. The duo has shared the screen in several memorable films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dilwale, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan, winning hearts with their undeniable chemistry and timeless performances.

Upcoming Projects and Celebrations

Meanwhile, SRK is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'King', which marks his second collaboration with Siddharth Anand after 'Pathaan'. On the special occassion, the makers also shared visuals from his upcoming action entertainer 'King', offering fans a glimpse of the film. The projections showcased two dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and "Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon", adding to the excitement among his admirers gathered outside Mannat. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. Earlier, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated with greetings and pictures of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his 61st birthday.