Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, appears unfazed by the social media backlash and has a rather simple philosophy for dealing with negativity.

With just days remaining for the theatrical premiere of Ramayana: Part 1, Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to the internet criticism surrounding the ambitious mythological epic. The actor, who plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, doesn’t seem bothered by the social media reaction and has a simple attitude toward negativity.

While interacting with over 18,000 children across the country recently, Ranbir referenced famous singer Kishore Kumar’s song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge to highlight why people should not let internet abuse disrupt their peace of mind. His comments came amid criticism of his casting, the film’s promotional material and the soundtrack.

Ranbir Kapoor responds to trolls with Kishore Kumar song

Speaking on the rising culture of internet trolling, Ranbir remarked that whatever one does, people would have something to say.

The actor used a famous Kishore Kumar song from the film Amar Prem, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.”

"This is a principle to live by," he continued. "People shouldn't be upset by what other people say.

He said, “What matters the most is the support of people who really care about your work, intentions and kindness.” The actor feels the focus should be on honest effort and devotion, not on the bad comments.

Ramayana Under Fire For Casting And Songs

Ranbir's words come at a time when Ramayana has been creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Ever since his introduction as Lord Ram, some social media users have questioned whether the actor is a good fit to play the venerated legendary character. Some have backed his casting, while others have voiced doubts about his looks and characterisation.

The film’s soundtrack has also become a topic of discussion. AR Rahman song Mangal Rang, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, came under the scanner for its musical arrangement. Some listeners took issue with the qawwali-inspired parts of the song, which describes the wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Another track, Ravana Tandava, had mixed reviews, with some viewers hoping for a stronger musical take.

Ranbir had already faced backlash after he mistakenly said 'achchai ka ant' instead of 'achchai ki jeet' during a promotional event. The actor later apologised for the slip of the tongue.

When will Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana release?

Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana: Part 1, and Namit Malhotra produced it. It is set to debut in theatres globally on November 5, 2026.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The project is one of the most anticipated Indian cinema projects with an ambitious two-part format and a reported total budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

As the release date gets closer, Ranbir’s answer seems to hint that he is preferring to focus on the film rather than the hubbub around it. It remains to be seen if the film will win over fans when it lands in theatres on November 5.