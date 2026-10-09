Samantha brought up the fitness topic and asked Mahesh Babu about his hidden six pack. She said everyone talks about the six pack under his shirt and asked when they would get to see it. Mahesh simply replied that nobody will see it. Samantha felt playfully disappointed.

Your movies equal Hollywood

Samantha then praised his movies and said they feel like English Hollywood films. Mahesh immediately countered her in his own style. He said people who listen to such praises usually go to the shed, which means they fail. He clarified that he does not want to go there. He added that Telugu movies are very good and they are running well.