AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has defended actress Dia Mirza following backlash over her BMC anti-pollution Diwali campaign, slamming critics for selective outrage and hypocrisy regarding her appeal for an environmentally friendly festival.

Waris Pathan Defends Dia Mirza Amid Controversy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has questioned the criticism directed at actress Dia Mirza over her participation in the BMC's pollution-free Diwali campaign, calling it ‘selective outrage’ and ‘hypocrisy’. Questioning the criticism, Pathan asked why those objecting to Dia's campaign were displaying what he described as selective outrage.

Referring to the Bombay High Court's directive on noise pollution and health hazards during Diwali, Pathan argued that the actress and other public figures were only encouraging people to avoid bursting firecrackers in lanes and on public roads. Speaking about the controversy, the AIMIM leader said, "The Bombay High Court issued a directive, an order, addressing the issues of noise pollution and health hazards associated with the upcoming Diwali festival in Mumbai. The court directed that firecrackers should not be burst in lanes, on public roads, or on footpaths... In response, several prominent figures, including film actress and social activist Dia Mirza and others, made statements. They all urged the public to avoid bursting firecrackers in lanes and streets across Mumbai, health with the goal of preventing problems and noise pollution. So, I must ask: why this selective outrage? Isn't this hypocrisy? Isn't this duplicity? If you really had to speak up, you could have spoken about others too..."

Political Reactions and Opposition

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil also defended Dia Mirza, questioning why an appeal for environmental protection had become controversial. Criticising BJP's response, he said the government should focus on issues such as drought and floods rather than targeting someone speaking about the environment. Patil said, “This is BJP's foolishness. The BJP is in power and should think about the severe drought in Maharashtra. Across the country, nearly half the regions are facing drought while the other half are dealing with floods. Has the BJP thought about how people in these areas will celebrate Diwali?... If someone speaks about the environment, how does that become wrong? You are cutting down lakhs of trees, and if someone raises their voice against it, it is labelled an attack on religion..."

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, however, criticised Dia Mirza's involvement in the campaign, arguing that her comments were inappropriate and that religious traditions should be respected. Defending the tradition of bursting firecrackers during Diwali, Athawale referred to the Constitution's guarantee of religious freedom and drew a comparison with celebrations during Eid and Ramzan. He said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution gives every religion the right to celebrate its festivals. There is a tradition of bursting firecrackers during Diwali... Similarly, during Eid and Ramzan, people from different communities participate in each other's celebrations... I don't think her tweet was appropriate. She should not have got involved in politics. She should focus on her acting, and it is not right to post such tweets against any religion..."

BMC Campaign Context and Backlash

The controversy erupted after the BMC featured Dia Mirza in a public awareness campaign encouraging Mumbai residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali and reduce firecracker use amid concerns over air pollution. The campaign followed a Bombay High Court directive addressing noise pollution and health hazards associated with the festival. It also featured messages from Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. However, following the controversy, the BMC removed Dia's video from its social media platforms while retaining the messages featuring other celebrities.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam objected to the actress's inclusion in the campaign and wrote on X, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture." Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also criticised Dia and said she would not be included in future official BMC programmes or on its portal. Tawde said, "We will not include her in any program, certainly not on the official BMC portal. She cannot join in any other event organised by us, given that she trolls our PM Narendra Modi... As the Mayor- and representing the Bharatiya Janata Party- our position is clear: we will not allow anyone who opposes Hindutva to appear on the official BMC portal..." She added, "Mumbai is a city that embraces all castes, religions, and sects, and I work for everyone. Our agenda is rooted in Hindutva. If anyone speaks against Hindutva- regardless of their caste, religion, or sect- they will be met with a firm response."

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane also questioned Dia's comments on Diwali, alleging that she did not make similar appeals during other religious festivals. He said, "Dia Mirza has tweeted about Diwali, but she never tweets or offers such advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid. They only talk about an environment-friendly Holi. They should also speak about an environment-friendly Ramzan and Bakri Eid. People like her are against the Sanatan Hindu religion. I will discuss this issue with the CM and focus on preventing such matters in the future."

Responding to the criticism, Dia Mirza defended her participation in the campaign, pointing out that the video had been recorded at the request of the Bombay High Court and the BMC in the public interest. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because its a matter of public health…” (ANI)