Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 as celebrities flooded social media with birthday wishes, while simultaneously launching promotional excitement for his upcoming film, King, featuring Ed Sheeran and co-starring Suhana Khan.

Bollywood Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's 61st Birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received heartfelt birthday wishes from members of the film fraternity as he turned 61 on Monday. From Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Kapoor to Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, several celebrities took to social media to celebrate the actor, with many also expressing excitement about his upcoming film 'King.'

Karan Johar shared a birthday post for Shah Rukh, in which he also praised the actor's physical transformation for 'King.' Sharing his excitement, Karan wrote, “Ap sab gym jate ho??? Bhai toh khud gym ban chuka hai! This body is INSANE!!! Pathan ab aur bhi Jawaan ho gaye hai! Humare KING ban gaye hai aur bhi ROC-KING! KING is Back & How... 61? Never looked this fine."

Tributes From Fellow Stars

Shilpa Shetty, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh in 'Baazigar', also wished the superstar through her Instagram Stories. Sharing a still of the actor from King, she wrote, “HAPPY birthday! Here's to keeping us drooling always, King #MondayMotivation @iamsrk”

Sonam Kapoor also extended her wishes and expressed her anticipation for the upcoming film. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday, @iamsrk lots and lots of love to you, always! Can't wait to see you in King!”

Anil Kapoor shared a warm birthday message, reflecting on his friendship with the superstar. His note read, “Happy Birthday, Shahrukh! Years of laughter, countless memories, and you haven't lost an ounce of that charm or madness, and clearly neither of us is counting the years. Here's to many more. Jaldi milte hai, Lots of love always! @iamsrk”

Ajay Devgn joined the celebrations with a nostalgic photograph of the two actors. He wrote, “Picture purani hai aur dosti bhi.... Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh! @iamsrk”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared his wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday and lots of love to the one and only @iamsrk Just no one like you”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who has lent her voice to songs associated with Shah Rukh's films, shared a carousel of pictures featuring the actor and herself. Her birthday tribute read, “From “Heer” to “Zaalima”, it’s been an honour to lend my voice to your world of Romance... Raees toh bahut honge, par dilon ka KING ek hi hai! Happy Birthday, SRK! Keep spreading your magic and ruling our hearts… Jab Tak Hai Jaan”

'King' Promotional Launch

The celebrations also mark an important moment for Shah Rukh's upcoming film 'King.' The actor has officially kick-started the film's promotional campaign on his 61st birthday, with large promotional posters displayed on giant screens outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, at midnight.

Adding to the excitement, Shah Rukh unveiled the film's first song, titled “Tu Mil Jaaye”. The romantic-action track features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and marks global pop sensation Ed Sheeran's Indian playback singing debut. 'King,' the Siddharth Anand directorial, also features Abhishek Bachchan and SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. The movie releases on December 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, fans gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his special day, with many recreating his signature arms-wide-open pose. (ANI)