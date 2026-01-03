Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of Ye Maaya Chesave, married in 2017 after becoming friends. However, in 2021, the couple announced their separation and later finalised their divorce.

The couple announced their divorce in October. She later told Harper's Bazaar, “I hit rock bottom with a failed marriage, health issues, and work problems—a triple whammy.”