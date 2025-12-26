- Home
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls 2025 an unforgettable year, celebrating her first production venture Shubham and her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. She shared highlights of her year with fans on Instagram this Christmas.
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has described 2025 as a truly special and unforgettable year in her life. The year was marked by two major milestones: the launch of her first production venture, Shubham, under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures, and her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.
As the year comes to a close, Samantha shared glimpses of her memorable 2025 on Instagram. Posting on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, the carousel of photos and videos quickly went viral, earning heartfelt reactions from fans and followers.
The post showcased key moments from her year. One standout was an unseen wedding photograph with Raj Nidimoru. In the picture, Raj sported a playful expression while Samantha smiled beside him, capturing the joy of their special day.
Alongside her wedding pictures, Samantha also shared a video of her intense gym workout, highlighting her dedication to fitness. Fans also got a peek into her cameo appearance in Shubham and other memorable moments from the year.
The carousel included snapshots of Samantha celebrating Christmas, complete with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, giving fans a glimpse of her festive spirit and personal celebrations.
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in a traditional yogic ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their relationship had previously attracted media attention after collaborations on The Family Man 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024).
