People call Vijay the 'Box Office King' of Tamil cinema for a reason. Whenever his films are released, it's like a festival in theatres. That's the kind of craze he commands. Now, he has left all that behind to enter politics. Vijay has acted in 69 films and created countless records. When it comes to box office collections, no one in Kollywood could really match him. He built a whole empire at the box office. On his birthday, let's check out his top 10 highest-grossing films.