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Leo To Theri: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Thalapathy Vijay Movies With Box Office Collections
From blockbuster hits like Leo to popular entertainers like Theri, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered several massive box office successes. Here’s a look at his top 10 highest-grossing movies and their impressive worldwide collections.
Vijay Highest Grossing Movies
People call Vijay the 'Box Office King' of Tamil cinema for a reason. Whenever his films are released, it's like a festival in theatres. That's the kind of craze he commands. Now, he has left all that behind to enter politics. Vijay has acted in 69 films and created countless records. When it comes to box office collections, no one in Kollywood could really match him. He built a whole empire at the box office. On his birthday, let's check out his top 10 highest-grossing films.
10. Kaththi
The Vijay-A.R. Murugadoss combo always guarantees a hit. After their blockbuster *Thuppakki*, they teamed up again for *Kaththi*. The film released in 2014 and collected ₹130 crore at the box office, landing it at the 10th spot on this list.
9. Theri
8. Beast
7. Master
6. Sarkar
5. Mersal
4. Varisu
3. Bigil
2. GOAT
1. Leo
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