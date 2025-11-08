- Home
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu lives life queen-size in her luxurious Hyderabad home. With an impressive ₹101 crore net worth, her elegant house perfectly reflects her success, style, and love for comfort.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Impressive Net Worth
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has built a successful career over many years. At 37, her net worth is about ₹101 crore, showing her dedication, talent, and stylish lifestyle.
A Peek into Samantha’s Hyderabad Home
Samantha has a gorgeous bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, near stars like Rajinikanth and Allu Arjun. Her multi-crore home reflects her elegant and modern taste.
Modern and Elegant Interiors
Her home's interior has calming gray walls and white ceilings. The kitchen and living areas are minimalist, with colorful art and cushions adding warmth to its sophisticated vibe.
A Touch of Nature and Serenity
Samantha's home mixes luxury with nature. Big glass windows bring in sunlight, while indoor plants and earthy colors create a calm feel. She often shows off her peaceful spots.
Luxury Amenities and Peaceful Corners
Her bungalow has a private gym, pool, and a green garden for yoga. She lives there with her mom and pets—Hash, Sasha, and Gelato—making it both luxe and cozy.
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long been linked to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, although neither has acknowledged or denied their connection. In her most recent Instagram post, the actor seemed to have begun her romance with the director, as the two of them hugged and posed for a photo.
In one of the pictures from the event where she launched her perfume brand Secret Alchemist, Samantha was seen standing close beside Raj, posing for a picture together. Samantha had her arms wrapped around Raj, while he also held her waist. In another picture, she was seen with other attendees of the event, as Raj stood behind her. Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in one of the pictures.
Samantha wrote in the caption, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.”
She added, “I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning. @secret.alchemist.”