(PHOTOS) Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Raj Nidimoru? Viral Pic Raises Questions
Actress Samantha recently shared photos with Raj Nidimoru, giving more clarity on their relationship. Netizens are commenting, 'What more clarity is needed?'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
It's been a while since star heroine Samantha appeared on the silver screen. She was last seen in the movie 'Kushi'. She also made a guest appearance in 'Shubham', which she produced. She took a break due to her health issues, staying away from films for almost two years.
Samantha is getting busy again
Although she appeared in a series, it was shot much earlier. Now, she's making a comeback. It's known that she recently started her movie 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. Samantha is currently busy with the shooting of this film, and discussions for a few more movies are reportedly underway.
Samantha's love with Raj Nidimoru
Meanwhile, Samantha is getting ready to entertain the audience back-to-back. For the past few days, it's been known that Samantha has been getting close with Bollywood director Raj Nidimoru. Reports suggest they are dating and in love. Rumors of them getting married have also been circulating for a long time. However, neither of them has responded to or denied these claims. This has led the Bollywood media to believe their relationship is real. Matching these reports, the two have appeared close in front of the media and are sharing cozy photos. It's noteworthy that Samantha is taking the lead in this.
Samantha shines at an event with her boyfriend
Recently, the news about them had died down. But now, Samantha has stirred things up again. She recently shared close photos with Raj Nidimoru. She attended a private event in Mumbai for the launch of a perfume brand called The Alchemist. Tamannaah also participated in the event. Along with them, Raj Nidimoru and several business people were present. Samantha posed for photos with them and shared them with her fans on Instagram.
Samantha's tight hug to Raj Nidimoru
In the post, Samantha said, "In the last year and a half, I've taken some bold steps in my career. I took risks, trusted my intuition, and learned a lot on my journey, which is why I'm celebrating these small victories now. I feel happy, grateful, and very confident working with some of the smartest, most hardworking, and most authentic people I've met. I know this is just the beginning for me," she stated, sharing the photos on this occasion.
What more clarity is needed
In these photos, she is seen hugging Raj Nidimoru. The love between them is visible. These photos are going viral. Netizens are commenting that Samantha has given more clarity about their relationship and are asking what more clarity is needed. It's noteworthy that they are posting that it wouldn't be a surprise if she announces good news soon. It's known that director Raj Nidimoru became popular across India with 'The Family Man' series.