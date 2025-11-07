Image Credit : ANI

Meanwhile, Samantha is getting ready to entertain the audience back-to-back. For the past few days, it's been known that Samantha has been getting close with Bollywood director Raj Nidimoru. Reports suggest they are dating and in love. Rumors of them getting married have also been circulating for a long time. However, neither of them has responded to or denied these claims. This has led the Bollywood media to believe their relationship is real. Matching these reports, the two have appeared close in front of the media and are sharing cozy photos. It's noteworthy that Samantha is taking the lead in this.