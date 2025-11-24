Rakul Preet Singh has issued a serious warning after discovering an imposter using the WhatsApp number 8111067586 to chat with people under her name. The actress urged fans to stay alert and avoid engaging with the fraudulent contact.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh issued an alert for her fans and the general public after it became known to her that an unknown person had been impersonating her on WhatsApp under the registration name 8111067586. She made it clear that she had no link whatsoever to this number, asking very clearly to not respond to any messages claiming to be from her.

Rakul Preet Singh Identity Theft Alert:

The actress stated that the impostor had contacted people posing as her and probably tried to gain trust for fraudulent reasons. She made it clear that she never reaches out to people through random personal numbers, making this identity misuse.

She took to her official social media to expose the number so no one could be misled by the fake account.

Fans Are Urged to Block and Report the Number

Rakul advised everyone to block and report the number immediately to prevent further harm. She thanked her fans for quickly reporting suspicious activity to her team.

Rakul Preet Singh further stated that all her professional communications happen only through her verified accounts and authorized representatives.

Firing attention towards increasing number of identity thefts in the entertainment industry.

The incident thus shines a light on the rising incidence of cyber frauds targeting digital personalities. Impersonating profiles and fake accounts are often created by tricksters using unknown phone numbers to defraud fans and businesses into compliance.

Cyber safety experts advise society to remain conscious and verify identity prior to engagement while sharing no personal information with unknown contacts.

Support Pours in by Fans

Fans appreciated Rakul for reacting promptly and issuing a public alert. Many commented on how digital impersonation has become so rampant and requested strong punishment against the culprits.

The timely alert by Rakul Preet Singh was a reminder to be very careful about interacting online. Always cross-check identities, do not involve unknown numbers, and speak up against trickster behaviour. Reporting them saves everyone from becoming victims while maintaining a safer digital world.